Family, dog rescued from heavily wooded ravine in Alameda County

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office rescued a family and their dog from a car accident overnight on Sunday.

Courtesy: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said the driver called around 2 a.m. for help after they drove off the road and into a heavily wooded ravine.

His family was still in the car.

Deputies said the car was heavily damaged when they found it.

They seemed to have fallen 200 feet down into the ravine from the roadway at 5363 Crow Canyon Road.

The family and dog were removed from the car and evaluated by on scene medics.

The sheriff’s office did not provide specific details on the family’s condition.