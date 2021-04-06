Family files federal lawsuit over deadly shooting of homeless man in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a mentally ill homeless man shot last month by a policeman has filed a federal lawsuit that demands the officer be removed from the force.

“He’ll always be with us. I just don’t want another parent or parents to ever go through this ever again,” said Tyrell’s mother Diana Wilson.

She does not intend to ever watch cellphone video of her 32-year-old son Tyrell Wilson’s last moments.

In recent days, a witness shared video of the deadly shooting with the family’s attorney’s.

On March 11th, Danville police officer Andrew Hall fired one deadly shot to Wilson’s head while responding to reports of a man throwing rocks into traffic near Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon.

“I don’t know how this is going to stop. but something needs to be done so we don’t keep on killing our Black and Brown men,” Diana siad.

Monday night, Civil rights attorney John Burris filed a federal lawsuit on the Wilson family’s behalf.

The town of Danville, police chief Allan Shields, and, officer Hall are listed as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges Wilson, who was homeless at the time and suffering from mental illness, was not a threat to the officer, and, did not warrant deadly force.

Danville police contend Wilson had a knife.

But attorney John Burris says the newly acquired video shows Wilson was not aggressive.

“This officer should be criminally prosecuted either under state laws or the federal laws, and, we are going to make that request. This man is a menace and has been a menace,” said attorney John Burris.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirms Hall was also involved with the deadly shooting of another man in Danville back in 2018.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is leading the investigation into Wilson’s case and declined to comment on the lawsuit or new video shared by his attorneys.