(KRON) – The family of the little girl killed in the shooting on I-880 in Fremont continues to try and cope with what happened. A family friend spoke with KRON4 about the events of that tragic night.

She says she is trying to stay strong to support the family and speak on their behalf during this unimaginable time. She says the family was driving to find a restaurant to celebrate a birthday when their car was shot at multiple times, killing 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo. One of her mother’s best friends, who asked to be identified as just Ashley, is relaying what the family told her about Saturday night.

“It went from a happy birthday dinner event to their family losing their five-year-old daughter,” Ashley said. “Just a simple outing on a Saturday evening like most of us do all the time, and their whole life has now changed.

“The shots fired… they screamed, ‘Get down!’ That last shot was the shot that hit Eliyanah. We’re pretty sure she died instantly because she was slumped over in the back seat. They didn’t know what to do. They tried to drive past and get away from the people. They didn’t know what was happening. They found a CHP officer that had pulled somebody else over. They were just sitting there. And they yelled ‘Help me! Help me!’”

The officer called 9-1-1, and Eliyanah was taken to the hospital. But it was too late to save her.

“From that moment, it was kind of a blur. They weren’t allowed to go anywhere because it was a crime scene,” Ashley said.

That unimaginable night turned into the early morning hours of Easter: a holiday that will be forever changed for this family. Eliyanah was sitting right next to her brother when she was shot.

“His Easter basket is still sitting on the kitchen counter. He told his mom ‘I’m not opening that mom, because my sister isn’t here to open that with me,’” Ashley said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Ashley says the family is trying their best to mourn while also being strong for their son. His sister was only 11 months younger than him. She would have turned six on April 21.

“Amazing little 5-year-old girl with hopes and dreams of becoming a doctor,” Ashley said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family. Ashley says they want to be able to buy a new car for the family so they don’t have to relive that horrific night. And they want to make sure they can take enough time to grieve properly.