Family, friends held vigil to celebrate life of 6-year-old Jace Young in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Family, friends and community members held a vigil tonight to celebrate the life of 6-year-old Jace Young.

He was senselessly killed in San Francisco on July 4th while watching fireworks at a family member’s birthday party.

You could tell just how loved this boy was judging by the turn out Tuesday night.

While this vigil was filled with tears and sadness, it was also filled with anger, wondering who did this and why, knowing that so many kids were around that night.

The community demanded justice for Jace, the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Ingalls Street in San Francisco.

“We want changes right here in our community where innocent kids like this 6 year old is being senselessly shot down, dead,” Ayofemi Bryant said.

Jace’s aunt, Ayofemi Bryant, and his father, Jason Young, describe Jace as a bright boy with a huge heart.

“Unique young guy. He was a unique young guy. He just wanted to change the world. That’s what he wanted to do and be a big part of it, a part of the change,” Bryant said.

“The most humblest, smartest, purest person I know. He was sweet, he was innocent. He was pure,” Young said.

On Tuesday, his family held a vigil to celebrate his life.

The size of the crowd is a testament to the big impact this little boy had on so many.

“Jace was amazing, amazing and I feel robbed because I won’t get to have another conversation with him,” Jace’s teacher said.

People like his teachers at Kipp Bayview Elementary School, who share anger in what happened to this innocent young boy.

“Did not even make it to first grade and I’m tired of giving our babies back, putting our babies in boxes. It’s not fair and he didn’t deserve that,” his teacher said.

Now his community and his family, plead for answers as to who did it.

“If you know something, if you know somebody, you know somebody that knows somebody. They got to do the right thing,”

Right now, police have no suspects in custody and it’s still unclear who the intended target was.

If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco police.

Latest Stories: