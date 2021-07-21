Family, friends mourn 24-year-old man killed in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The search continues tonight for a person wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in San Jose.

Family and friends have been pleading for help after 24-year-old Jose Esparza was killed in the crash Saturday near McKee Road and 33rd Street.

It’s been almost a week since that driver struck and killed Esparza and ran from the scene on foot.

Police say the unidentified suspect was speeding and trying to avoid officers when they smashed into Esparza’s car.

The 24-year-old is being remembered as someone who had a bright future that was tragically cut short.

Heartache in East San Jose following the tragic killing of a youth counselor and respected member of the community.

Jose Esparza was driving early Saturday morning when police say he was struck by another car and ejected through the windshield.

Investigators released this picture of the suspect’s car.

Vito Chiala was Esparza’s principal at Overfelt High School.

He remembers the 24-year-old as a determined and humble student as well as a football star, who overcame tremendous odds but Chiala says Esparza’s goal from early on was always to give back.

“He was so hardworking and so determined and so positive and all that work was not for himself or his personal gain but to make a difference in the lives of others and I mean we can all aspire to that,” Chiala said.

San Jose police say the hit-and-run driver was avoiding a traffic stop before speeding through a red light and smashing into Esparza’s car.

The unidentified driver then took off on foot.

Candles and flowers have been set up as a way to keep Esparza’s memory alive as police work to find who killed him.

“At some point, this guy knows what he did and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life and that’s going to be a tremendous punishment for whoever he is,” Chiala said.

A number of fundraisers have been set up to help Esparza’s family pay for funeral expenses.

Those with information about this crash or who the hit-and-run driver might be are encouraged to call the San Jose police.