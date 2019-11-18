Family, friends of 6-year-old Vallejo boy with cancer shave their heads in support

VALLEJO (KRON) – A sweet show of support for a 6-year-old boy with cancer.

His Vallejo family has dealt with the diagnosis not once, but twice in the last year.

The Costa family said they’re feeling blessed to have the friends and family they do.

Their 6-year-old boy Leo was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

And after six months of chemo — it looked like he beat it, until last month, when they found 17 nodules had grown in his lungs.

Now that he’s going through chemo again, his family and church community are making sure he doesn’t feel so alone.

“He told me yesterday that now he doesn’t care as much because he’s not the only one,” Leo’s mom Livia Costa said.

Still a little too shy to show off his new hairdo, Leo Costa played with his family Sunday like any little boy about to turn seven.

“He’s always really energetic, and I love that about him,” Davi Freatis, Leo’s cousin said.

Leo was diagnosed with Wilms tumor in 2018, a type of kidney cancer that is considered easier to treat.

But, in about 15-percent of cases, it can come back — and Leo is one of those rare cases.

The cancer is now in his lungs — and after just two weeks of chemotherapy — Leo had started to lose a lot more hair.

So they decided to call on their family and friends to help him feel not so alone.

“We were trying to plan it and then one of our friends shaved his head on his own and sent us a picture,” Livia said.

“Right when my dad showed me, I was like ‘I wanna do it too!'” Luca, Leo’s brother said.

With big brother Luca and cousin Davi wanting to join in — a prayer service for Leo this week, became a night of head shaving in solidarity.

“I really liked it because to know that other people, not just our family are involved in this it just makes me happy,” Davi said.

Whether it’s words of encouragement, prayers from the church community, or just a couple of bald heads, they know every little bit helps.

“I always just wanna try and help him in every single way,” Davi said. “Because I never want him to feel lonely.”

Leo does have his toughest week of chemo coming up this week, so his family said this is exactly the boost he needed.

He will be undergoing six hours of chemo Monday through Friday this week at Kaiser in Oakland.

Any prayers sent his way will definitely be accepted.