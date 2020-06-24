Family, friends of Sean Monterrosa call on Solano County DA to recuse herself from case

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his office declined to intervene in the case of Sean Monterrosa citing funds, and a potential conflict of interest.

On Tuesday, Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams said an independent review is needed to restore trust.

Monterrosa supporters have called on Abrams to recuse herself from the case.

They worry that like so many other officer-involved shootings in Solano County, the officer accused of shooting Monterrosa will not be held accountable.

It was back on June 2nd, when police say an officer shot and killed Monterrosa as he was on his knees with his hands raised.

The officer in the case reportedly fired from his car five times, because he thought a hammer on Monterrosa was a gun.

Officers were checking out a reported looting call when the shooting happened.

“It is difficult to discern why the Attorney General’s Office is reluctant to assume the responsibility in this case when both of our offices agree that community trust in the process is of critical importance,” Krishna Abrams said. “While I am confident that my officer can conduct a fair and thorough review of all officer-involved shootings, an independent review is needed at this time to restore public trust and provide credibility and transparency.”

For weeks, family and supporters of Monterrosa have been pushing to get the video of his shooting released to get more answers in the case.

