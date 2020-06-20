Family, friends remember federal officer killed in Oakland

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Friends, family and complete strangers touched by Dave Patrick Underwood’s service in law enforcement, and the tragic way he died — compelled to pay their respects in Pinole.​

“When he left home that day, he was happy,” Angela Underwood Jacobs said. “And I have to focus on that right now. We all have to focus on that right now.”​

Pat’s sister Angela Underwood Jacobs describes her late brother as secure and confident, but never arrogant.​

She says his killers took away a good man.​

Two suspects are now in custody — charged in connection with the murder.​ Both possibly tied to extremism.​

“I won’t give that person my energy, but what I did think about is his two children,” Underwood Jacobs said. “I thought about them and I thought, wow he obviously didn’t think about the legacy that he was leaving for his own family.”​

Jacobs says she’s angered by her brother’s murder, but not angry.​

She says hate, vengeance and violence solve nothing.​

“He was one of the brave few whose daily sacrifices became the ultimate sacrifice,” Chad Wolf said.

Underwood served as a federal protective officer for 10 years, working for a company contracted by the Department of Homeland Security.​

He was murdered three weeks ago outside the federal building in Oakland, while monitoring a protest.​

Acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf says Underwood served with honor.​

“We will remember his name,” Wolf said. “We will ensure that future generations of brave men and women eager to join the ranks of DHS will forever remember his life and his sacrifice.”​

Several elected leaders attended the memorial service at Underwood’s alma mater — Pinole Valley High School.​

Attendees hoping good comes from his death and that deadly attacks on law enforcement come to an end.​

