(KRON) — A San Jose family is grieving a 6-year-old boy’s death following a vicious stabbing that left two dead.

The young boy was identified through a GoFundMe page on Wednesday as Jordan Cam Walker. Jordan and his great-grandmother were stabbed to death inside an apartment in the Buena Vista neighborhood, according to investigators.

Police officers went to the apartment on Parkmore Avenue to conduct a welfare check on Friday morning when they found two bodies. Witnessing the double homicide scene was traumatizing, even for veteran officers, police said.

(Image courtesy GoFundMe / Donate in Memory of Jordan Cam Walker)

Jordan was a “beloved 6-year-old child who loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball. During his short time with us, Jordan brought joy, laughter, and love to many people,” family members wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Jordan was taken from us way too soon, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled,” the page states. The GoFundMe page was created to gather donations for the boy’s funeral.

The San Jose Police Department has remained tight-lipped about their investigation into why someone would kill a young child and an elderly woman. The great-grandmother’s name has not been released by law enforcement officials.

SJPD Sgt. Steve Aponte declined to say whether detectives have identified a suspect, or made any arrests. “This was a very shocking and tragic incident that we are investigating. We are seeking justice,” Aponte told reporters Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email at 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or call 408-277-5283