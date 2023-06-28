(KRON) — A family in Oakland is grieving after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on June 16. Police are still searching for the driver that hit the woman before fleeing the scene.

Santu Maya, 73, was in a crosswalk near Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue when she was struck by a black Mercedes. Witnesses say the car may have been racing, and it was driving at a high speed.

(Photos courtesy of Maya family)

Lilly Medina was an eyewitness to the crash, and says she watched as Maya’s body was thrown into the air and back down to the pavement in the collision. Medina told KRON4 she knew from the blood that it was bad. She called 911 eight or nine times before she could get connected.

RPD released photos of the suspect’s car at a car wash nearby. The license plate in the photos reads: 5AUT731.

(Photo courtesy of OPD)

The car’s license plate may have been removed, police said. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but police say speed and street racing appear to have been factors.

Maya’s family grieves

Maya’s family has a shrine dedicated to her in their East Oakland living room. It has been a painful couple of weeks for them. She had just moved to America from Thailand four months ago.

“I really want justice for my mom. At least if he hit and he stopped she might be alive with me today,” said Maya’s daughter Sanjoo Verma, who was with Maya when the crash happened.

“He didn’t stop. He ran away,” Verma said. “And I heard the noise ‘boom,’ and I turned around and I saw her body and I tried to hold my mom. I told her ‘Mommy, mommy, don’t worry. I’m here.’ And she just looked at me and then she was gone.”

Verma said her 10-year-old daughter is sad and angry over her grandmother’s death.

The family is praying for the driver responsible to be captured. They are searching for some kind of relief from their suffering.

According to California Highway Patrol, there have been more than 260 crashes associated with street racing and sideshows statewide. Thirty of those have been deadly.