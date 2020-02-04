Family heartbroken after teen killed in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) – “The message is, put the guns down. This is not what families want. We’re hurting right now,” Andres, the victim’s uncle said.

Pain felt in the East Bay on Monday night as an impromptu vigil held by the family of 16-year-old Jonathan Parker.

Parker was shot and killed over the weekend, following a basketball game at Deer Valley High School.

Family members say they hope senseless gun violence will come to an end.

“He told me he loved me. He wanted me to get a job. and do something positive and go to school and do right for him and that’s why I’m here that’s what I’m gonna do,” Messiah Elliot said.

A young life was taken too soon.

The family of Jonathan “John John” Parker still in disbelief the 16-year-old is gone.

“All I gotta say is, guns down,” Elliot said.

His cousin Messiah Elliott says John John was a lovely friend who recently encouraged him to stay out of trouble and get a job.

“He was a friendly person. There was nothing wrong he did to anybody,” Elliot said.

Friday night after a basketball game between Deer Valley High and Antioch High, a fight broke out in the school parking lot.

Shots were fired, and John John was struck multiple times.

He passed away Sunday.