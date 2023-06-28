SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s now been two weeks since a massive fire tore through a public storage facility in San Jose. On Wednesday, KRON4 spoke to a family who lost everything that night.

The family is devastated. They were getting ready to move their whole house to Sacramento, but they are now left with nothing.

Bryce Grenon and his long-time girlfriend Melissa are starting from scratch. That’s hard for anyone, but it’s especially tough for his 8-year-old daughter.

“Having to tell her about the day before her birthday party that everything was gone was the hardest day of my life,” Grenon said.

He says the mid-June fire destroyed all of his daughter’s belongings and memories.

“Daughter’s birth pictures and toys, about 95 percent of our stuff was in there,” he said.

Also gone is the military jacket that belonged to Grenon’s grandfather, who was a Korean War veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart medal.

Grenon says he and his family have been staying with his girlfriend’s father after he was laid off in January. He had packed his whole house into storage and was getting ready to move to Sacramento by the end of June.

Grenon says dealing with the insurance has been a nightmare. They are relying on their community through a GoFundMe Page.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“I can’t let it break us. We have to stay strong for our daughter, we have to instill some positivity into it,” he said.