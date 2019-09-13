Family mourns death of ex-NFL player Terrell Roberts

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — “It’s hurtful man. It really is hurtful,” cousin of Terrell Roberts said, remembering his lost loved one.

38-year-old Roberts was stripped of a full life to gun violence as he was murdered at his grandmother’s home in El Sobrante.

“It’s a major loss,” he said. “(Roberts) was a good role model for his little cousins and he did a lot of positive things man.”

The Richmond Police Department, the agency leading the investigation into the killing, said Roberts did not have a criminal record.

“It appears there was a disturbance between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting in front of the home, driveway, garage area,” Richmond Police Sgt. Enrik Melgoza said. “It’s unclear at this time, the relationship between the victim and the suspect.”

Melgoza said just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on fascination circle.

Roberts was found in the backyard, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

“Medical attention was immediately given,” Melgoza said. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on-scene.”

Roberts was a standout football player for Oregon State University for three seasons before transitioning to the NFL as a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2004.

“It’s just sad, man,” the cousin said. “It was a sense of good inspiration to say, ‘man, I got a professional football player in the family. I used to brag about that a lot.”

Melgoza said the suspect is described as a black man, around 20 to 35 years old, 250 pounds, bald with a short beard, wearing a black t-shirt.

If you live in the area, and your surveillance cameras may have captured the suspect passing your home before or after the shooting, you are urged to contact police.