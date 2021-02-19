Family mourns Hayward woman killed in hit-and-run

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – An emotional vigil for a Hayward woman killed in a hit and run.

Her family pleading for answers as they are no closer to learning who’s responsible for her death.

Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember Valerie Martinez — The wife, mother, and grandmother was struck by a driver Saturday night in Hayward and police are still searching for the driver.

The family is obviously heartbroken and struggling to understand what has happened.

The 58-year-old was walking along Huntwood Avenue when someone driving a Ford truck hit her and took off.

The family says they’re pleading for the driver to come forward so they can have some sort of closure.

Family members lighting candles and gathering in remembrance of Valerie Martinez.

The beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was killed Saturday night when a driver hit her and drove away from this Hayward business park.

“I know it was an accident I know he was scared or maybe she or whoever it was was scared but this is a human life,” Nicole Eldridge said.

Nicole Eldridge says before the crash her mom was walking along Huntwood Avenue on her way to the laundromat.

Investigators releasing this picture of the vehicle suspected of striking her.

It’s described as a light-colored 2005 Ford Explorer but almost a week later the truck nor the driver have been found.

“It just hurts to know that she was left in the middle of the street and the way that Hayward Police Department described it–the man stopped and backed up and went around her body to get away,” Eldridge said.

Accident scene markings and fast-moving cars were painful reminders of where Martinez was left to die.

Eldridge wanted to honor her mom through this roadside memorial and by having friends and family come together Friday night.

“It hurts us. It hurts our family. We’re just trying to take it in right it’s just kind of unbelievable at the moment,” a family member said.

The family says they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from people as they struggle through this difficult time.

They’re also pleading for whoever did this to come forward.

“Please turn yourself in and help our family get through this,” the family member said.

“She didn’t deserve to be left like that. Not at all. I will do anything to make this right,” Eldridge said.

Investigators say they asking for help tonight in identifying this driver or the truck.

They believe the ford explorer in question has front-end damage and a possible cracked windshield.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to give Hayward police a call.