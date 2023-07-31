(KRON) — A man and his family dog died in a duplex fire in San Pablo on Friday, and his family is raising funds to help with his burial services.
Armando Cabrera lived with his dog, Seymour, and his siblings in a duplex on Dover Avenue when a fire sparked in the residence. When first responders arrived, they found Cabrera unresponsive.
He was later declared dead at the scene. Seymour also died in the fire.
“He leaves behind a great void in our hearts and sadness. He lived with us, his siblings and we lost it all,” the Cabrera family wrote. The family has raised more than $4,000 since the fundraiser began on Sunday.