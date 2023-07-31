Armando Cabrera and his dog Seymour (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe and Cabrera family)

(KRON) — A man and his family dog died in a duplex fire in San Pablo on Friday, and his family is raising funds to help with his burial services.

Armando Cabrera lived with his dog, Seymour, and his siblings in a duplex on Dover Avenue when a fire sparked in the residence. When first responders arrived, they found Cabrera unresponsive.

(Photo courtesy of GoFundMe and Cabrera family)

He was later declared dead at the scene. Seymour also died in the fire.

“He leaves behind a great void in our hearts and sadness. He lived with us, his siblings and we lost it all,” the Cabrera family wrote. The family has raised more than $4,000 since the fundraiser began on Sunday.