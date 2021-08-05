Father mourns loss of 16-year-old daughter killed in SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A grieving father is asking for no retaliation towards the unidentified person responsible for the shooting death of his teenage daughter in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Police are still trying to determine why the shooting occurred.

“No hate and no grudges,” James Tofaeono, the teen’s father, said. “No one is perfect and I want you to know that we forgive you.”

A message of forgiveness on the steps of San Francisco City Hall from the father of a 16-year-old girl killed during a shooting last Saturday on Bertha Lane in the city’s Bayview District.

“My daughter was a very loving girl who embraced whoever she came across with a smile and a huge hug,” Tofaeono said. “She made sure everyone was taken care of.”

A 45-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting and was treated for her injuries and released from a local hospital.

“We need to make sure that this senseless gun violence doesn’t happen anymore,” James Caldwell, San Francisco Office of Violence Prevention Services, said. “Innocent families are being hurt by this violence and we need to make sure it stops.”

“They just want peace, and they would like to keep the great memories that they have of their daughter and loved ones,” Gaynorann Siataga said.

San Francisco police investigators said they are still working to determine a motive, whether or not the shooting was random or targeted and identify the shooter. However, whoever the killer is, the dead girl’s father has in addition to forgiveness.

“I want to take this time to talk to whoever did this. Whether it was one person or a few. I don’t know why and I don’t know what you’re going through but know this, we wish no harm,” he said. “I taught our kids the same lessons I was taught growing up. One was to lead with love and be quick to forgive. My daughter at the tender age of 16 exemplified just that.”

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact San Francisco police.