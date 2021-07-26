Family of 24-year-old fatally shot on Highway 4 in Concord responds

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – “She was just the sweetest young lady,” said Shayla Jamerson, India’s aunt.

India Prince is the 24-year-old Bay-area woman who was shot and killed on Highway four Saturday night.

“She loved, loved, loved her son.”

India was born and raised in the Bay Area and living in Antioch at the time of the shooting.

She has a two-year-old son and was loved deeply by her family.

I call her my firstborn because she was my sister’s firstborn and I was there with her when she was born.

India’s aunt, Shayla Jamerson says India was shot once in the heart.

Her brother was in the car and was shot six times and is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital.

The shooting shut down all westbound lanes of Highway 4 just east of Port Chicago Highway in Concord.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and California Highway Patrol is investigating.

“I just don’t see how anyone could do that and even sleep at night knowing they took away somebody who just didn’t deserve that at all. I believe the community will come together and we will find the person who killed my niece because she did not deserve this she had so much more living to do.”