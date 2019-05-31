Family of Chinedu Okobi to sue San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) - The family of a man who died during an encounter with San Mateo County sheriff's deputies will announce a lawsuit against the department on Friday.

Chinedu Okobi died last October after being tased by deputies.

The deputies originally tried to stop him for jaywalking.

According to the district attorney's office, Okobi, who suffered from mental illness, did not comply.

The officer called for backup, and the situation escalated.

Okobi was tased four times.

Earlier this year, the DA announced that there will be no charges filed against the officers.

