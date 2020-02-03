Family of coach killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash holds fundraiser during Super Bowl

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — In Walnut Creek, a family came together not just for the 49ers but also for a loved one who died in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Christina Mauser was among the nine people killed in that crash.

Mauser worked in Southern California but she has a large extended family and many of them are in the Bay Area.

Her family in the East Bay threw a Super Bowl watch party where they honored her.

“I almost didn’t come, but I need to be with family and friends,” her aunt, Gloria Omania said. “You know the 49ers have been a bonding opportunity for our family, and all our extended family and friends.”

The 38-year-old mother of three worked as an assistant coach at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The helicopter was headed to a game in Thousand Oaks when it went down amid foggy conditions.

During the Super Bowl party, the family held a raffle. All the proceeds go to her family. She left behind two daughters, a son, and a husband.

The large group at Diablo Hills Golf Course also held a moment of silence for her and her family.

