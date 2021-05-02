Family demands answers after Daly City police shoot, kill man with BB gun

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Family members of a Daly City man are still looking for answers nearly a month after he was shot and killed by police.

44-year-old Roger Allen was shot during what investigators say was a struggle over a fake gun.

Roger Allen’s sister says she’s enraged and upset. She misses her brother, and she’s angry it took police so long to release the names of the officers involved.

“It hurt because that was the last person that I had left in my family,” Talika Fletcher said.

Talika Fletcher says after her brother Roger Allen was shot killed by Daly City police on April 7. She feels alone.

“My brother was an amazing person. He was outgoing, funny, he could light up a whole entire room.”

Investigators say Allen was killed after a struggle over a fake gun.

“A cop should know a BB-gun from a real gun.”

Police released the names of the four police officers involved on Thursday.

Lt. Michael Brennan

Officer Rosa Brenes

Officer Nicholas McCarthy

Officer Cameron Newton

Daly City police officers are not equipped with body-worn camera but Fletcher says she believes video will still come out.

“In that area people have rings, they have cameras on there houses. They have video. The truth will come out.”

City officials have said an administrative investigation will happen.

Fletcher says the support from the community is helping her to continue to search for answers on her own.

“Some days I want to give up but I keep on seeing my brother and they’re helping me to fight and I’m going to keep on fighting.”

Police did not release which officer shot Allen but said they did so because Allen pointed the fake gun at officers.

Some city councilors say getting body cameras from the Daly City Police Department is a top priority for the next budget.