Family of Daniel Luna speaks out for first time since SoFi Stadium assault

(KRON) — The lawyers for the family of the man attacked at SoFi stadium released an update on his condition.

They say Daniel Luna is still in a coma and his injuries continue to be critical.

“Our loved one Daniel Luna remains in a coma in intensive care after the violent attack…We pray for him,” the family released a statement Saturday.

Luna’s family lawyer says they are asking for any witnesses of the incident at the stadium to come forward, saying witnesses can provide a greater perspective on exactly what happened.

That family’s lawyer Jonathan Davis says Luna had a hemicraniectomy to relieve internal pressure on his brain.

The Inglewood mayor explained Friday how Luna was hurt during Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

He says it began when Luna, wearing a white jersey, pushed suspect Bryan Cifuentes who was wearing a yellow jersey.

“The individual in the white jersey pushes the individual in the yellow jersey and he falls over backward but not to the ground,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts said. “The individual in the yellow jersey pushes the individual in the white jersey and strikes him once in the face area. Then an individual in a white jersey falls backwards hits his head on the pavement.”

Cifuentes was arrested and released on $30,000 bail.

The mayor says they are going off of 90 seconds of blurry surveillance video, but Davis and the family are hoping witnesses may know more.

“They may have seen something that happened 15 or 20 minutes before, we don’t know. As I said, we don’t know the facts,” Davis said.

Davis says while the family’s biggest focus is Luna’s recovery, they’re also hoping to create change that will result in a safer stadium environment

The lawyer also said the family is grateful for all the paramedics, doctors, police officers, and law enforcement investigators who have assisted in Luna’s case.