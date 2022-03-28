OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The family of East Bay teen Marcella Garcia is still looking for answers after she was found shot dead in a Sacramento apartment last week.

“My daughter was always happy making everyone smile, a beautiful voice,” Marcella’s father Raul Garcia said. “She was my everything you know.”

Raul and his niece Bianca Vaca say the death of Marcella is incomprehensible. They can’t believe they are planning her funeral service. The family says she had dreams of becoming a professional singer.

“One of her favorite songs was Katy Perry, ‘This Girl is on Fire,'” Vaca said. “Her voice was beautiful. I have young kids, she liked to play with them. She was showing my daughter how to sing.”

The Castlemont student was found shot to death on March 17 in a Sacramento apartment building.

She had been living in a group home in Oakland, and for several years in foster care as both of her parents served prison sentences.

Raul recently was released and had looked forward to spending time with his daughter.

“She was always smiling, making everyone happy,” Raul said. “No matter what was going on in life. She always wanted to help put a smile on people’s faces.”

KRON4 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department in an email. The department spokesperson said the coroner had opened up an investigation, but nothing further.

“There is a lot going on that isn’t true, rumors, we just want the truth, no one has contact us, no one is telling us anything,” Vaca said.

Marcella’s funeral is planned for this coming weekend.