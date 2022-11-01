FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials caused Bobbitt emotional distress.

That played a significant role in Bobbitt’s death, the complaint alleges. Bobbitt died Feb. 21. He was 54 years old and lived in San Joaquin County.

Tracy police classified Bobbitt’s death as unattended, which means he was healthy and expected to live. He had no known underlying health condition, Fremont spokesperson Geneva Bosques said earlier this year.

Bobbitt allegedly faced retaliation from then-Fremont City Manager Mark Danaj and then-Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen. The alleged retaliation began in 2019 after Bobbitt corrected Danaj twice during a closed meeting with the City Council and for apparently “derailing” a city management decision to hold firm in negotiations with the police union over addressing vacancies in the patrol division.

“The last eight months have been extremely difficult, as we continue to grieve the tragic loss of Police Captain Freddie Bobbitt,” a statement from the city said. “Fred ‘Freddie’ Bobbitt was a beloved husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, colleague, and friend.”

The city has not been served with the suit, but it is aware it is forthcoming, according to the city. “The Bobbitt family has our deepest sympathy during this difficult time,” city officials said.

