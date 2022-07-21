LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting at a Livermore bowling alley over the weekend. Police have arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia and charged him with murder.

It’s been less than a week since Jose and Leticia Vargas got the news that their son, Antonio Vargas, had been shot and killed at Grenada Bowl on Saturday. The emotions are still hard to cope with as their Livermore home fills with flowers and condolences.

Jose Vargas told KRON4 in Spanish that the news of his son’s death was so impactful that he can’t describe the feeling and that he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. The quote was translated from Spanish to English by a KRON4 employee.

Garcia was arrested Wednesday at his Lathro home and was charged in connection to the murder. The family of the victim felt relieved to find out that the 27-year-old is behind bars.

Leticia Vargas says she feels a calmness knowing that Garcia won’t be able to harm anyone else and that his arrest has led to a peace in her home.

According to police, the incident at the bowling alley started as a fight between a group of people and ended in a shooting. Garcia has also been charged for shooting two other people who had to be taken to a hospital.

Vargas’ parents say that he attended school with the suspect, but they know of no other connection. They described their 28-year-old son as an honorable young man who will be remembered for being caring, respectful, and a friend that anyone could count on.

This is not Garcia’s first run-in with the law. The convicted felon has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon. He’s currently being held at the Santa Rita Jail.