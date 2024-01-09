(KRON) — The family of Willie McCoy, who was shot and killed by Vallejo police in 2019, has reached a settlement with the City of Vallejo for $5 million, the family’s lawyer confirmed to KRON4.

“Money does not equal justice when a person has been murdered. We will continue to pursue federal civil rights charges for the officers that murdered Willie McCoy, violated the constitution, and bent their badges. This is nowhere near over,“ said the lawyer, Melissa Nold.

McCoy was shot in February 2019 while sitting in his car at a Taco Bell drive-thru. Six Vallejo Police Department officers fired 55 shots, 38 of which hit McCoy.

Police claimed they fired because they saw a gun in McCoy’s lap. Body camera footage showed an officer telling other officers to shoot McCoy if he moved.

In 2021, a federal judge allowed McCoy’s family to move forward with a federal lawsuit against VPD on claims the department conspired to kill him. McCoy was 20 years old when he was killed.

The McCoy family plans to send KRON4 a statement on Wednesday. This story will be updated.