(BCN) — The family of a 59-year-old single father from Novato who died in a plane crash Saturday at the San Rafael Airport has set up a GoFundMe page to help honor his memory and support them in the wake of his death. Marc Pankin and his colleague Kirk Harford were on a flight home from Minden, Nevada, when their small plane’s tail fin hit a power line and then crashed into a murky wetland area. Pankin was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Harford, who was in critical condition, was rushed to a hospital.

Pankin is survived by his three children, Matthew, who is 24 years old and Liam and Ava, who are 12 and 11 years old. Pankin was the sole guardian of his two youngest children.

“Our family is in complete shock and devastated by this tragic and senseless event — an event we were never prepared to have to go through,” his family wrote on their GoFundMe page.

The fund had raised more than $8,600 as of Wednesday morning.

