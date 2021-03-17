Family of man shot, killed by Danville police suing officer

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of the man who died after being shot by Danville police last week is suing the officer and the department.

The family of the man shot and killed by a Danville police officer last week is now suing the officer and the department.

32-year-old Tyrell Wilson died from his injuries while recovering at the hospital, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Civil Rights Attorney John Burris was retained by Wilson’s family to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and will represent the family suing the officer and Danville Police Department.

Wilson’s parents say they are concerned the officer’s statements are not completely truthful.

The shooting happened March 11.

The officer involved, later identified as Andrew Hall, the officer who fatally shot Laudemer Arboleda in 2018.

On March 11, Hall responded to the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon after several people called 911 saying they saw a man throwing rocks at traffic on the freeway.

When Hall arrived on scene, he found Wilson in the middle of the road and tried to talk with him.

Police say Wilson then pulled out a knife and after being told several times to drop it, Wilson instead approached Hall.

The officer then fired his weapon once, striking Wilson.

On Nov. 3, 2018, police responded to a report from a resident of a suspicious person near downtown Danville. Officials say Laudemer drove away, leading officers on a short pursuit.

Hall got out of the patrol car and opened fire when the suspect accelerated toward him.

Arboleda was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hall, who has been a peace officer for 7 and a half years, is currently on paid administrative leave.