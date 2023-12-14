(KRON) — The family of a man who died while being restrained by Alameda police in 2021 settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Alameda and the police officers involved in his death for $11 million, the family’s lawyers confirmed to KRON4.

Mario Gonzalez died on April 19, 2021, after Alameda Police Department officers pinned him face-down to the ground for several minutes. He was 26 years old.

Gonzalez left behind a now-7-year-old son who was represented by the law firm Haddad & Sherwin LLP. He will be paid $11 million, and $350,000 will go to Gonzalez’s mother.

“The separate settlement agreements with the estate of Mr. Gonzalez and Mr. Gonzalez’s mother, both of which are in the process of being finalized, are expected to provide that payment shall fully and forever discharge and release all claims and causes of action,” the City of Alameda said. “The parties further agreed that the settlement shall not be construed as an admission by any party of liability or of any fact that might give rise to liability for any purpose.”

On the day of Gonzalez’s death, Officer Eric McKinley responded to an Alameda park for the report of a man talking to himself and scaring the caller’s wife. The officers attempted to take him into custody because he was suspected of being drunk in public, possessing bottles of stolen alcohol, and failing to show identification.

According to the lawyers representing Gonzalez’s son, an officer confirmed before any altercation that nearby liquor bottles were not stolen by Gonzalez. However, McKinley called for backup, and he and Officer James Fisher handcuffed Gonzalez before forcing him face-down on the ground and holding him down with their body weight. A third officer, Cameron Leahy, was involved in the restraint as well.

“Mario Gonzalez struggled to breathe over the next five minutes while these officers restrained him in a prone position with their force and body weight, including for 3 minutes and 45 seconds after he was handcuffed,” the law firm said.

The Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner ruled the death a homicide.

“The officers were applying pressure to [Mario Gonzalez’s] torso and legs with at least some of the weight of their bodies,” the coroner said. It said that the stress of the altercation contributed to Gonzalez’s death, along with his obesity, alcoholism, and recent use of methamphetamine.