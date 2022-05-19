SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing South Bay man is asking for the public’s help. 58-year-old Peter Lan was last seen this past Saturday in the Cupertino, San Jose area. He has not been spotted since.

Lan was last seen around 1:15PM driving away from his home in a white 2014 Honda CRZ two-door coupe. There is a yellow “C” sticker on the back left window.

Lan stands 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His family says he has some mobility and heart issues, and needs medication. Because of his condition, Lan is considered at-risk.

Lan’s son, Kevin, shared that his father enjoys hiking and could be near trails in the Cupertino area. Lan was also looking into storage units and could be in the area of a storage provider. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Lan spoke with KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin.

“Dad, if you’re out there watching this, mom and I love you very much,” he said. “We care about you. We can get through this together. Please come home.”