SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been more than a week since nine people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District. Recovery for some of those people is only just beginning. KRON4 spoke to a victim’s brother about how he’s doing now.

His brother is praying for a full recovery.

Things are starting to look better. Yesterday was the first time Miguel Quintanar was able to leave the intensive care unit — one week after the shooting.

“He told me he was just praying and hoping he would be able to see his girlfriend and our mom again,” his brother Christian Quintanar said.

Miguel Quintanar was one of nine people shot at in the mass shooting in the Mission District on June 9. He’s been in the hospital ever since.

Under the watchful eye of nurses, doctors, and his brother Christian.

“He’s hitting milestones every day,” Christian said.

On Friday, Miguel had his chest tube removed. Christian says, even though he lives in Seattle, he’s spent most of the past week in his brother’s hospital room.

He says he didn’t sleep Friday night as he waited anxiously for his older brother to get out of surgery.

“I was just hoping and praying for the best but also fearing the worst,” Christian said.

Miguel has had several surgeries, on his liver, kidneys, diaphragm, ribs and lungs.

Miguel had a breathing tube for the first few days, but he is now breathing on his own and talking in short sentences. Christian says Miguel remembers what happened.

“He remembers hearing things that sounded like fireworks and then the next thing he knows he feels something on his stomach,” Christian said.

Miguel’s bag was on his side, covering the area where he was wounded.

Christian says Miguel was conscious and remembers the ambulance ride — trying to joke with the EMTs to lighten the mood even though he feared for his life.

“I’m more fearful of my brother going out because he works in the city and his girlfriend lives in the city, so there’s just a lot of fear and watching our back,” Christian said.

Christian tells me there is no timeline for his brother to be discharged from the hospital.

He’s hopeful it will be early next week. The family is trying to raise money to help pay for Miguel’s medical expenses. Here’s the GoFundMe link.