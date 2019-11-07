Family of Orinda shooting victim to sue Airbnb, host, homeowners

(KRON) — Five people have died and several were injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda.

Following the shooting, Airbnb has released several statements and CEO Brian Chesky has been actively responding via Twitter.

But for the family of Raymon Hill Jr., one of the victims killed, that simply isn’t enough.

The family is suing Airbnb, the party host and the homeowners, the family’s legal representatives tells KRON4.

The family’s legal representatives released a statement Thursday to address the lack of support the family has received from the company.

The statement read, in part:

“As legal representatives of the family of Decedent Raymon Hill, Jr., Mitchell Law firm wants the public to know that in no way has Airbnb done anything to support the family of Mr. Hill. The family had reached out to Airbnb attempting to have them pay for some of their unexpected funeral expenses only to be completely ignored. They haven’t even reached out to apologize.”

Immediately following the shooting, Chesky announced that Airbnb is banning “party houses”.

Chesky said they will be working on expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations that are flagged by its system. It’s also forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

The woman who rented the home reportedly lied to the Airbnb host, saying she was renting it so she and her family could escape wildfire smoke.

Police said more than 100 people had gathered for the party.

Chesky sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday, discussing the changes that the company is working on making.

By 12/15/20, every home and every host on Airbnb will have been reviewed, with the objective to verify 100% of listings. Trust on the Internet begins with verifying the accuracy of the information on Internet platforms — this is an important step for our industry. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 6, 2019

We are launching a 24/7 neighbor hotline so anyone can call us anytime, anywhere in the world and reach a real person. This hotline will be led by our rapid response team. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 6, 2019

The family said that Chesky’s promises made on Twitter don’t match the actions that they have received.

The statement continued, this time addressing the homeowners and hosts, along with the company.

“The homeowners, hosts and Airbnb, as well as the city and the police, remain complicit in operating what are essentially unregulated nightclubs not subject to the licensing requirements, rules and regulations that have been created to keep people safe. There had been enough warning signs to see that what happened to these young men and women was not only predictable, it was inevitable. Airbnb only decided to change any of their policies when they saw public opinion turning against them after multiple lives were lost. There was ample knowledge and ample time to know this could and should have been done long before.”

The lawsuit is set to be in effect Friday, per the family’s legal representatives.

More details to come.