Family of San Francisco hit-and-run victim wants answers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A family is desperately searching for answers after their loved one was struck and left for dead in a San Francisco street.

They paid a visit to the hit and run crash site today hanging up mementos in his honor.

They are grief-stricken in the aftermath of the loss but even more so because the driver who killed him has not been found.

“He was a loving person he was a good father he was loving he was very silly he had a good heart and he was just overall a good person,” sister Renee Dunn said.

Born and raised in the city by the bay, Jeffery Larry also took his last breath in San Francisco.

“We don’t know anything just that he was hit his motorcycle was in the middle of the intersection and his body was about 60 something feet away,” Dunn said.

The 42-year-old was riding his motorcycle down at Hayes Street and Masonic when a driver struck him and took off at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

A neighbor nearby saw emergency lights and came down to the chaotic scene that has haunted her since.

“Well it stuck with me and I think about it every day and the more that time goes by the sadder and the more upset I get both about what happened but also the loss to Jeff’s family,” Jennifer Pattee said.

“We have been talking to neighbors we have been reaching out to the investigator, the police. We don’t have anything right now we’re just totally lost as to what happened and how it happened and why it happened,” Dunn said.

So far, there are no known witnesses who might have seen the hit and run driver so police have no description of who to look out for.

“I want people to imagine that this was their family member, if this was their son, cousin, brother, nephew, just imagine it being your family member left on the street to die you would want someone to come forward so you know,” Dunn said.

The father of two leaves behind a 22-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD.

Latest Posts