Family of teen who drowned in East Bay school swimming pool reaches $8M settlement with district

DANVILLE (KRON) – An $8 million settlement has been reached between the family of a teen who drowned in a school’s swimming pool in the East Bay.

15-year-old Benjamin Curry drowned during a physical education class at San Ramon Valley High School back in March of 2018.

The victim’s attorney says the case was set for trial next week, but he believes settling with the school district will spare the victims’ parents the pain of having to relive their son’s tragic death in a contentious courtroom setting.

The settlement does not include any structural changes for teachers of swimming classes in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, but the attorney believes policies will be re-evaluated.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has not commented on the settlement.

