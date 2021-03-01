Family of Vallejo man shot and killed seeks justice

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A family in the North Bay is still looking for answers nearly four months after their loved one was shot and killed.

24-year-old Gabriel Mendoza had just become a father when he was struck by gunfire in Vallejo last November.

The last several months have been heart wrenching for this family.

Mendoza’s fiance says he was returning home from a fishing trip when someone shot and killed him.

Their son was less than a month old at the time and now several months later no one has been caught.

The spray paint is beginning to fade away on this memorial for Gabriel Mendoza.

It was near this spot on Broadway Street in Vallejo when the 24-year-old was shot and killed.

His fiancé is hoping the case won’t fade as well.

“It’s heartbreaking. We just want answers as to who killed him and why,” Rosa Pinson said.

Rose Pinson says her world was turned upside down the night of November 2nd.

Mendoza was in the passenger seat of a friend’s car when someone opened fire.

The killer took away Mendoza from his weeks-old son Andres and forced Pinson to raise their son without his father.

“They took a loving man away not only from his family but from his son and they need to come forward because he deserves justice,” Pinson said.

For Pinson, this is another tragedy for her family to suffer through.

Her sister Pearl vanished in 2016. Her accused abductor was killed in a shootout with police.

No answers on Pearl’s whereabouts have come since and Pinson hopes that will not be the case with her fiance’s death.

She wants the word to get out.

“So if anyone witnessed what happened could come forward so we can put the killers or killer behind bars, we can get justice for Gabriel,” Pinson said.

Vallejo police have not made any arrests in this case. The only description provided for a suspect’s vehicle is that they were in an SUV.