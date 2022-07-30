VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes.

KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and what they know so far about the crash.

“She was just good hearted, she liked people, definitely,” said one grandparent. “She’d do anything for anyone just about.” That’s how Bob and Dianne Conway of Vacaville described their 19-year-old granddaughter Lacy Conway.

“We’ve had her all our lives so it was like she was our daughter, not granddaughter,” Dianne Conway said.

Bob says early thursday morning there was a sheriff’s deputy at his door. He told him that Lacy was in a car accident.

“I asked if she was alright, and he said no,” Bob said.

Rio Vista police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 12 between Summerset and Church roads. Police say the Honda Lacy was in was traveling westbound and veered of the road. The driver overcorrected and entered the eastbound lane colliding head on with another vehicle.

“Lacy had called her half-sister and said that she had been drinking and couldn’t drive and said that this boy was driving,” Bob said.

Lacy was ejected from the Honda during the crash. All three people in that car, including lacy, were killed.

The other vehicle had 7 people in it, and one died. Police say there were several open containers of alcohol found in the Honda.

“We just hope that she didn’t suffer,” Dianne said. “Still in shock, still disbelief, waiting for that door to open ‘hey I’m home!'”

Both grandparents were close with Lacy. Bob has a tattoo of her name on his arm, and she returned the gesture.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Just recently she had a tattoo put on her arm Bob, then a heart, Dianne and that really moved us that she wanted to do that,” the grandmother said.

The Conways have a message for young people who may make a choice similar to the one Lacy made.

“It’s not okay to drink and drive, and it’s okay to ask for help and someone to drive you if you can’t,” Dianne said.