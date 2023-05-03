(KRON) — The family of a man reported missing four years ago is still searching and hoping for answers. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jonathan Bandabaila’s whereabouts.

Bandabaila was last seen on May 3, 2019 in Oakland. He was reportedly wearing gray soccer warm-up gear.

He is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. He was around 175 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Bandabaila’s car was found on the San Mateo Bridge on May 4, 2019. It was a 1998 silver Honda Accord parked and unoccupied in the westbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.