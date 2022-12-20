Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery in Vallejo, Calif. posted this picture of a break-in. (Photo courtesy of Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery in Vallejo was burglarized early Monday, according to a Facebook post from the store, just days before the Christmas holiday.

“We were burglarized early this morning,” the store posted to Facebook. “This is so discouraging. I wish the person who did this understood the ramifications of their dirty deed. THIS IS A SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS! It is my income AND my joy.”

The author asked the burglars to return their laptop, and said that the store will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as usual.

The picture shows the front door smashed in, surrounded by broken glass.