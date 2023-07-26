(KRON) — The family of the man who was shot and killed in a fast food drive–thru in Santa Rosa on Sunday is asking for community support as they plan his funeral.

Jeffrey Manuel Farinha, 40, of Rohnert Park was shot in a Jack in the Box drive-thru. The Santa Rosa Police Department was called to the scene of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found Farinha unresponsive on the ground.

Nearly $7,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for the family so far. Jessica Farinha, the victim’s sister, shared details about her brother on the family’s fundraising page.

“He was always putting others’ needs above his own. We will forever miss his big smile and even bigger laugh, his out of this world hugs, and his kind heart,” she wrote.

Navigating the grief of their loss and planning Farinha’s funeral are just the beginning of a long road ahead for his loved ones.

“Our family must now await a coroner’s report and an investigation. We must await a trial where we will listen to the awful details that have come to sum up the end of my brother’s life and must pray justice will be had,” Farinha shared.

Investigators determined that Farinha was involved in some sort of altercation with two suspects in the drive thru, when one took out a handgun and shot him multiple times. The suspects are described as Hispanic men between the age of 18-20 with skinny builds and wearing ski masks.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact SRPD’s tip line. A $2,500 reward is available for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.