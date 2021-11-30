Family remembers 28-year-old man killed in Oakland while trying to stop car break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a man killed for trying to stop a car break-in is going public as new clues are released in the search for his killer.

28-year-old Eric Davis’s held a vigil to remember his life, just days after he was shot and killed at Lake Merritt.

Oakland police are hoping anyone may know where to find a newer model Toyota Rav4 SUV that is wanted in the murder of Eric Davis.

Investigators released a picture Tuesday afternoon in hopes of being able to solve this senseless murder.

Davis was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at Lake Merritt after investigators say he was simply trying to stop car crooks from breaking into cars.

Those who knew Davis call his murder senseless.

On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered together to remember his life.

His girlfriend even offered her thanks to him for having the privilege of knowing him.

Family members say Davis was raised in Southern California and moved to Oakland a few years ago to start his life.

His cousin Kendra told KRON4 that he had a number of goals he was working on. She called him hard-working and had a smile that everyone loved.

She says their close-knit family is completely at a loss for words over his loss.

She’s calling for the violence to stop and hopes someone will speak up with what they know to bring justice to Davis.

Davis leaves behind a younger brother, and a mother, both of who live in Southern California.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.