SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A funeral service will be held for one of the seven victims of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting Wednesday.

Yetao Bing, 43, lived in a trailer at one of the targeted farms California Terra Garden, where he survived another shooting at the farm before being killed on Jan. 23, according to court documents.

The family has requested privacy during the funeral but wanted to celebrate his memory.

Bing immigrated from China to the U.S. where he first worked as a technician at a mushroom farm in New Jersey, family said. Last year, he moved to California to work at Terra Garden.

Family said Bing was planning a trip back to China in February, which would have been the first time he had been reunited with his whole family since before the Covid pandemic, even his 4-year-old daughter who had never been to China.

As the only son to his parents, he took care of them, especially his father who had been diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Family remembers Bing as a hardworking man who loved his job.

“He didn’t talk much, instead he worked hard making sure every little thing was done right,” said Hongmei Shao, a family member and representative of the family. “He was the first one at the greenhouse every morning and the last one to leave. He had the respect of everyone at the farm. Wherever he went, people loved him. Loved his work.”

Even more than his work, Bing loved his family. Bing loved to spoil his daughter and was very proud of his son who had gotten into university last year, family said.

“We will all miss him so much, as a colleague and a friend and as family,” Shao said. “We will cherish the memory of him and continue to feel the impact on our life from his love and help for everyone.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses laying Bing to rest in China, his kids’ education and his father’s medical bills.