Family seeks additional charges against BART officer involved in Oscar Grant’s death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The family of Oscar Grant held a press conference in Oakland calling on the Alameda County District Attorney to bring additional charges against an officer involved in the case.

On the 12th anniversary of the death of Oscar Grant, his family and supporters gathered outside the Fruitvale BART Station to call on the Alameda County District Attorney to bring felony murder charges against former BART police officer Anthony Pirone.

While former BART officer Johannes Mehserle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in grant’s death, the family says it was Pirone who created that atmosphere that led to the killing.

“Tony Pirone with his 250 pounds on Oscar’s neck. With his hand on Oscar’s face so we are here as a family demanding that Nancy O’Malley charge Anthony Pirone for felony murder,” Cephus Johnson, Oscar’s uncle, said.

Back in October, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley re-opened the case promising to investigate the circumstances that led to grants death but so far no additional charges have been filed.

Grant’s family is frustrated.

“He should have never been let off the hook when Oscar was killed 12 years ago today. He should have been charged at that time and yet another failure in our judicial system,” Wanda Johnson, Oscar’s mother, said.

KRON4 reached out to the district attorney’s office on New Year’s Day but we have so far not heard back.