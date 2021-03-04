Family seeks justice after woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A family is devastated and looking for answers tonight after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

The 31-year-old victim was walking along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland last week when a driver hit her and then drove off.

This family says they want justice, the victim was heading home after work when she was struck and killed. She leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and loved ones who want to see someone pay for what they did.

Wilting flowers and black and silver balloons make up part of a roadside memorial for a Fremont woman killed here last week.

31-year-old Courtney Osegueda was leaving work when a hit-and-run driver struck her on MacArthur Boulevard.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what my family is going through,” Kristen Osegueda said.

Kristen Osegueda remembers her little sister as a kind and caring person.

Courtney worked with the elderly at the nearby Lake Merritt Healthcare Center. They talked on the phone just an hour before Courtney was killed.

Police say the hit and run happened after a dump truck slowed down to allow Osegueda and a co-worker to cross the street.

When a back-up happened witnesses say a Nissan Maxima crossed the double yellow lines, hit Courtney, and drove off.

“To just leave somebody there on the street. To just drive away, like I just can’t imagine it happening to somebody that didn’t deserve it at all,” Osegueda said.

What’s been most painful for the family is Courtney leaving behind an eight year old daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for expenses related to Courtney’s death and to help the girl pay for her education.

“It’s really hard for her she’s a really kind smart girl and she loved her mom and they were very close, so it’s really hard,” Osegueda said.

The Osegueda family want whoever is responsible to understand what they have done.

“I kind of really hope this person feels bad,” Osegueda said.

Friends and family say they’re looking into petitioning the city to make this stretch of MacArthur Boulevard safer.

Cars have been seen speeding through making it dangerous for people to walk along this street but for now, they want someone to be held responsible for this killing.