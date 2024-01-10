CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — With hundreds of somber uniformed Bay Area police officers listening inside a church, a fallen police officer’s family members shared personal and heart-warming stories about his life.

Oakland Police Department Officer Tuan Le, 36, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2023. Le was born in Saigon, Vietnam on June 1, 1987. He grew up with a single mother, said his cousin, Jennifer Ky.

Le was seven years old when he moved with his mother to America. The day before moving, he walked by a fruit market with his aunt and sadly stared at an apple. Buying something as small as an apple was a big decision for their family while living in poverty, Ky said.

Officer Tuan Le (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

“Money didn’t come easy for them. So for every dollar that went out, there was consideration of how to replace it. Being that it was the last day he would be in Vietnam,” Ky said, the aunt bought him the apple.

He didn’t keep it all for himself, she said. Le waited until he returned home, sliced the apple into pieces, and shared it with his cousins, Ky said, “instead of having it all for himself. This is the kind of person Tuan was at seven years old, and at 36 years old.”

Le spent the rest of his youth in Oakland, where he graduated from Oakland High School and met his future wife. Le is survived by his mother and was her only child, Ky said. “He loved school and was a dutiful son,” she said.

The four-year OPD veteran served as a Community Resource Officer in West Oakland. He helped strengthen relationships between law enforcement and local residents, especially in Asian communities.

Le’s wife and mother were by his side at the hospital when he died from gunshot wounds.

Oakland police officers also remember him as a kind and caring colleague. “He will be remembered for his kindness, his smile, and the positive change he brought to the lives of those around him. He is a true hero,” the Oakland Police Department wrote.