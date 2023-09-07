SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – The man shot during a road rage incident on the Peninsula says he’s lucky to be alive. The shooting happened Tuesday night on Interstate 280 near San Bruno. It was the latest in what appears to be a dangerous trend on Bay Area freeways.

The family says this has been a difficult experience after their dad was shot twice while he was driving on I-280. They’re grateful he’s now back home recovering, but they’re worried because the shooter is still on the loose.

One of the bullets struck the 50-year-old South San Francisco native in the shoulder while the other grazed the back of his head.

“It was a very scary situation for all of us. It could’ve been a lot worse than it came out to be and we’re very grateful,” said Amandalyn Rapues, the victim’s daughter.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. and found the victim off of I-280 near the Trousdale Drive off-ramp. The victim’s family says he was alone in his car when he was shot by another man who was speeding and tailgating. They say the attack was unprovoked.

“My brother is a non-violent person. And so just to think about going about your day, driving, and then having this particular incident where all of a sudden out of nowhere someone rages out, follows you, attacks you and then eventually shoots you,” said Jenna Rapues, the victim’s sister.

This shooting follows what’s been a growing trend of violence on Bay Area freeways. CHP says since January 2020 there’s been more than 430 freeway shootings.

The Rapues family says the roads need to be better protected.

“There should be a lot more police enforcement,” Jenna Rapues said. “There should be a lot more policies that really think about these particular types of crimes.”

For now, the focus is on getting the word out about what happened and hoping police catch the shooter. CHP has not identified the shooter. The suspect’s vehicle has only been described as being light gray or silver.