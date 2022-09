SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a 93-year-woman who was given dishwashing solution is filing a lawsuit against Atria Park — the nursing home in charge of taking care of her.

Three people were rushed to the hospital the weekend of Aug. 27. She and another man died.

The lawsuit claims 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell was giving detergent stronger than Drano.

KRON ON is streaming live

The investigation continues and so far authorities have not said it was an accident or criminal in nature.