Family surprised with 2 cars after losing everything in Sonoma fire

SONOMA (KRON) — Jacob Orr and his wife Sara Stillman knew they were finalists for a shot to win a new car when they pulled up to G & C Auto Body in Sonoma.

What they didn’t know Friday, was they were in for a surprise.

“I know you came here because we need to do a final interview,” G & C Auto Body President Teri Crozat said. “But I wanted to let you know that that was under false pretenses.”

In fact, Orr and Stillman were already chosen as winners.

Now, the owners of a truck and a van donated to the family of five by G & C Auto Body through the Crozat Family Foundation.

And, Allstate Insurance.

“You’ll also be, for the next six months, you guys will be receiving $400 to Safeway, $400 to gas, and six months of full coverage insurance for the both of you for those vehicles to help you get on the road of life a little easier,” Carlynn Tocchini said.

The couple lost their cars and Sonoma home in October to a fire suspected to be the result of arson.

Crozat is the president of G & C Auto Body, and co-founder of the Crozat Family Foundation — an organization created by her late husband, Gene, who started it to give back to the community.

Each month, the shop and foundation giveaway two cars to families in need.

Over the years, they’ve given away 151 vehicles.

Orr and Stillman happen to be the lucky ones this time — just three days after welcoming their third child to the world.

“This has been an amazing week in our lives,” Orr said. “My little baby girl was born Tuesday, and, this you know, its, uh — this is awesome.”

“Pay it forward, definitely,” Stillman said. “You know, we’re always wanting to help out as many people as we can. But I mean, these people, they definitely help.”

Now the kids can keep going to school, and Orr hopes to soon return to work.

“My husband started this foundation, and if he were here to today, he would tell you that it’s a you and me world and you are loved,” Crozat said.

Loved and back on wheels.