SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The parents of Camdan McWright spoke for the first time Tuesday about the loss of their son.

The 18-year-old was struck and killed by a bus while riding on an E-Scooter. McWright had a passion for football and was a running back for the San Jose State Spartans. His coach, mom and dad all broke down into tears Tuesday when sharing their memories.

“He’s our angel,” said Tina McWright, Camdan’s Mom. It wasn’t easy for Tina and Cleve McWright to do, but on they stood at the podium of San Jose State University to talk about their son Camdan.

Cleve McWright shared the last moments he had with his son during the university’s Parent and Family Weekend. “I gave him the biggest hug that I could give him, and I said, ‘Son, you know what, I’m so proud of you,'” said Cleve McWright.

Two weeks later, Cleve and Tina received the devastating news. Camdan was struck and killed by a San Jose Unified School District Bus on Friday while riding an E-Scooter.

“I thought I made a deal with God that because he chose us to raise him the one thing I ask is that he never take him away. I have now learned the hard way that there are no making deals with God,” said Tina McWright.

The freshman at San Jose State proved to be a standout student and athlete in a short amount of time. Coach Brent Brennan held back tears when talking about his star running back who dreamed of playing in the NFL.

“We’re just trying to navigate a really hard time,” said Brennan. Camdan’s death marked San Jose’s 57th traffic-related death of the year.

It’s because of that growing number that Coach Brennan advised his players to not ride E-Scooters. ”I’m just really more worried about our team not getting on scooters and making good choices about our transportation,” added Brennan.

“He’ll just be in our hearts. We’ll carry him with us wherever we go,” said Tina McWright.

The San Jose State Football team is scheduled to play their next game at home Saturday night. Coach Brennan says the team will be honoring Camdan at the start of the game.