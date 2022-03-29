CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — People are calling for the Contra Costa County sheriff to step down after showing sympathy for a former deputy who was convicted for shooting a mentally ill man, Laudemer Arboleta.

“So for Sheriff Livingston to say it’s a sad day, to me, to our mother, to our family, that is disgusting,” said Arboleta’s sister, Jennifer.

These Contra Costa families whose loved ones were killed by police joined together at the sheriff’s office in Martinez to call for the resignation of Sheriff David Lingingston.

They want the sheriff to step down after allegedly making sympathetic remarks following the sentencing of former deputy Andrew Hall for the November 2018 shooting death of Arboleda.

According to Arboleda’s sister, was killed by Hall in Danville after officers responded to.

“Someone called saying he looked suspicious,” Jennifer said. “Maybe it was because he was a darker man in Danville who looked out of place, I don’t know?”

However, she does know that she doesn’t share the sheriff’s view expressed in a letter to his staff, that it was a sad day when the former deputy was sentenced to six years in prison for killing her brother.

“It was a sad day when my brother was killed,” she said. “It was a sad day when Tyrell Wilson was killed.”

Video shows Tyrell Wilson was armed with a knife back in 2021 when deputy Andrew Hall shot and killed him.

The county settled a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit.

The criminal case remains under investigation by the district attorney’s office. Family members say both Arboleda and Wilson suffered from mental illness.

“We need the sheriff to understand, we know people don’t understand mental illness the way they should and how his words hurt so many people but we’ll accept an apology,” Gi Gi Crowder, the executive director at the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Contra Costa said.

KRON4 reached out to the sheriff’s office. There was no word of an apology nor was there any reaction to calls for his resignation.