Family’s food truck stolen in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose family is heartbroken after their food truck and their dream was taken away.

The Ayala family, who has already been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, says their only source of income was stolen last week.

Now they’re praying it will be found.

The food truck was stolen out of a gas station parking lot, and the family was just months away from paying it off.

It’s been a way for the Ayala family to make a living while also enjoying life before their purple food truck was stolen.

Fighting back tears, Juana Ayala says she started Adelita’s Cocina wither her husband in 2015.

It was an investment to help make money and possibly pay for their children’s college education.

But then someone took it away.

The truck was usually parked at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Berryessa and North Capitol in East San Jose.

They served Mexican and Central American foods like burritos and quesadillas.

Surveillance video shows two men in a white pickup stealing it on September 13.

Ayala’s son Michael who lives in Portland, says his parents were just months away from paying off the truck and have been left wondering what to do next.

San Jose police couldn’t provide much information, other than saying the vehicle has been reported stolen and if it’s been found, it will be returned.

The family continues to thank the community for their support during this time.

