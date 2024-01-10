(KRON) — A world-famous sign in the North Bay may be moved due to safety concerns. The “welcome to Napa Valley” sign sits on property owned by the Robert Mondavi Winery near the intersection of Yount Mill Road and Highway 29. People often pull over to take a picture with it as they travel to the area, although it may not be safe to do so.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors will vote to move it to a Caltrain staging area, which they believe will be safer for visitors. The new location would be northwest of Yountville on the west side of Highway 29, across from the north end of Washington Street.

(Photo: Kelly Kim)

The sign, owned by the Napa Valley Vintners, was first installed in 1949 by a group of vintners on the Robert Mondavi Winery property, according to Napa County board chair Joelle Gallagher.